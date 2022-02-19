ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man's frozen body recovered from rocks of Promontory Point in Lake Michigan, Chicago Police say

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JMOse_0eJcW1fs00

The body of a man was recovered Saturday afternoon from lakefront near Hyde Park, Chicago police said.

The CPD marine unit responded to the 5500 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive at around 1:13 p.m.

The man, described to have been about 60 was found frozen along the rocks of Promontory Point, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Area One Detectives are investigating.

Comments / 15

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Chicago Police#Cpd#Promontory Point
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
73K+
Followers
10K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy