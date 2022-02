Annapolis’ downtown Noah Hillman Garage, a more than 40-year old structure that is at the end of its service life, is being rebuilt with the closure set for late March 2022. Residents and visitors to Annapolis are reminded that, during construction, downtown Annapolis will remain open. Project managers have carefully planned the teardown and rebuild of the garage to be as minimally disruptive as possible. In order to help residents and visitors navigate during the 14-month rebuild project, a new website was recently created: www.AccessAnnapolis.com . The website will serve as a hub for parking and transit information in order to help residents, businesses, employees, customers, and visitors plan their visits to downtown Annapolis.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 5 HOURS AGO