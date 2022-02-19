Florida stuns No. 2 Auburn behind Appleby outburst

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Going against No. 2 Auburn, Florida knew it would have to be locked in from start to finish in front of a sell-out crowd that boasted more than a few Tigers fans in attendance. And for the better part of the first 20 minutes, the Gators...
Juwan Howard won’t be calling the shots for Michigan for the remainder of the regular season after he got suspended by the university for throwing a punch in their postgame handshake with Wisconsin on Sunday. The incident, which saw Howard hit Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft after Michigan’s loss,...
Since the postgame fight following Michigan basketball’s loss to Wisconsin — which resulted in several suspensions, including Wolverines coach Juwan Howard — coaches around the nation have weighed in on the incident and its ensuing consequences. Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing thinks it is time for change. The brawl arose out of a tense handshake line in which Howard appeared to refuse shaking Wisconsin coach Greg Gard’s hand. Ewing has a solution that would do away with any related problems.
It took former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa some time, but on Tuesday he finally came through on a bet that surely delighted Bulldogs fans everywhere. Tagovailoa was photographed wearing a Georgia shirt after making a friendly wager on the national championship game with Miami Dolphins senior director of football communications Anne Noland, a 2015 University of Georgia graduate.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina locked down defensively late in holding a struggling Louisville squad to one field goal over the final six minutes in Monday's 70-63 win at the Smith Center. In a game that featured nine ties and eight lead changes, the final score represented the largest...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Fresh off a showdown with Auburn big man Walker Kessler, Florida heads into another game against another ranked team with another excellent big man. This time up it's No. 18 Arkansas and forward Jaylin Williams. Williams, a 6-foot-10, 240-pound sophomore, has been one of the most balanced...
Macon, Ga., four-star defensive lineman Zavion Hardy released his top eight on Tuesday. The 6-5, 262-pounder out of Tattnall Square Academy is rated as the nation's No. 15 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 8 overall prospect from the state of Georgia's 2023 class by the industry-generated 247Sports Composite index.
Alabama played great basketball early in Saturday's game at Kentucky thanks to an avalanche of 3-pointers, but that all fell apart in a 90-81 loss to the short-handed Wildcats, who played without starting guards TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler. Even without any true point guards available, Kentucky sliced and diced Alabama's defense without issue. The Crimson Tide ranked as one of the nation's top defensive teams last season before regressing this year, and coach Nate Oats said Monday ahead of Alabama's upcoming game at Vanderbilt that he will bench players who do not play defense.
LSU head coach Brian Kelly was introduced by Athletics Director Scott Woodward on December 1. Since then, Kelly hasn't done any media appearances, instead using the three-month stretch to get through a pair of signing days, add double-digit players from the NCAA Transfer Portal, hire a 10-man staff for on-field coaching positions and build out a football operations staff that is now over 60 people.
TCU has stayed busy on the recruiting trail for the 2023 class. On Tuesday, they offered one of the more highly-touted running back prospects not only in Texas, but the entire nation. Receiving an offer from the Frogs was Manor (TX) four-star running back prospect Quinten Joyner. Joyner announced the...
The SEC thus announced a fine for the Florida Gators Monday in accordance with league policy after fans stormed the court following the men's basketball team's home victory against Auburn. The league fined Florida $50,000 since it was the university's first violation of the SEC's access to competition area policy. The SEC has a tiered penalty system for punishing court stormings; the fine goes up to $100,000 for the second offense, then up to $250,000 for the third offense and all subsequent offenses.
5-Highlands (17-6) at 4-Penn Hills (18-4) Winner plays: 8-Hampton (13-10) at 1-Laurel Highlands (22-0) Monday in semifinals (site and time TBD) Layup lines: Highlands is coming off a dominating 76-40 victory over Albert Gallatin in the first round Monday. Jimmy Kunst scored 24 points and surpassed 1,000 for his career. Bradyn Foster (16), Cam Reigard (11) and Carter Leri (10) also scored in double figures. The Golden Rams have won five of their past six games, including three straight. … Penn Hills rolled to a 72-57 victory over Chartiers Valley in the first round. Noah Barren had 19 points for the Indians, and Daemar Kelly (14), George Mitchell (13) and Julian Dugger (10) also contributed on the scoresheet. … The winner will be guaranteed a trip to the PIAA playoffs. The loser will have to rely on the WPIAL’s follow-the-leader format. The top seven teams advance in Class 5A.
New Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel introduced his coaching staff Wednesday when the team conducted a media session with all the assistants at the Baptist Health Training Complex. Like literally. Not that he talked about each of the assistants one by one, but McDaniel made a general statement about...
Packer Report Publisher Ross Uglem will provide NFL Draft coverage each and every Monday until April's NFL Draft. At the beginning of each week, Uglem will aggregate the Packers' picks in several national mock drafts and will create a mock draft himself using either the mock draft software from Pro Football Focus, Fanspeak or The Draft Network.
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Kicking off the spring portion of their 2021-22 campaign, the Newberry College women’s golf team posted a fifth-place finish at the 2022 Coastal Georgia Invite, headlined by medalist honors from freshman Ida Hansen (Oerebro, Sweden). The team wrapped up the two-day event, held...
Oklahoma is set to host top-ranked 2023 running back Richard Young for a visit the weekend of March 5, according to 247Sports Southeast region recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins. Out of Lehigh Acres (Fla.), Lehigh Senior High, Young is the No. 18-ranked player according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. To read...
