Snow squalls in the northeast will create 'sudden whiteouts' and slick roads, forecasters say

Snowfall from a strong arctic cold front moving rapidly across the Great Lakes and northeast is causing dangerous road conditions from Wisconsin to New Jersey, with the East Coast bracing for more hazardous weather into Saturday evening.

Snow squall warnings were in effect Saturday for parts of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts, the National Weather Service said .

Central Pennsylvania experienced "sudden whiteouts" Saturday morning.

In Wisconsin, 10 people were injured in a crash Friday involving 39 vehicles. Some were taken from the scene by ambulance, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The combination of winds gusts and "heavy snow squalls" are what contribute to hazardous conditions, according to AccuWeather .

"There’s no safe place on a highway during a snow squall," the NWS said on Twitter .

Temperatures are expected to drop quickly Saturday afternoon, causing roadways to freeze after the front has passed. The cold front is expected to exit the New England coast Saturday night.

Meanwhile, more cold weather is expected across the U.S. A cold front will move across the West early next week while a larger storm is likely further south, possibly bringing snow and ice later in the week, NWS forecasts show .

What is a snow squall?

A snow squall is characterized by brief but intense period of heavy snow, strong winds and whiteout conditions, according to the National Weather Service. Snow squalls can also cause roads to become icy.

The weather service advises people avoid traveling until after a snow squall passes and exit the roadway if traveling when a snow squall begins.

While Saturday's snow accumulation will be light, snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour or more will be "brief but intense," combined with strong winds of 50 miles per hour, the NWS said .

"The snow squalls can be intense and can produce brief and dangerous whiteout conditions,” according to AccuWeather meteorologist Ryan Adamson.

Besides rapid deterioration of visibility, roads can also go from being dry one minute to rapidly snow-covered the next. With snowy skies and snow covering the ground, the surroundings may appear entirely white with no visible horizon, leading to 'white out' visibility.

Contributing: Kelli Arseneau, Wausau Daily Herald

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Snow squalls in the northeast will create 'sudden whiteouts' and slick roads, forecasters say