On Sunday police moved the last remaining "Freedom Convoy" protesters from the Ambassador Bridge, the primary economic land link between the U.S. and Canada, after a court declared the occupation illegal. But in the nation's capital, anti–vaccine mandate protesters refuse to move, seemingly backtracking on a deal reached with the city's mayor to relocate trucks from residential neighborhoods.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO