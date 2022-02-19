ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City Mother, Boyfriend Arrested After 5-Year-Old Ingested Meth

By CBSNewYork Team
 4 days ago
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A mother from Jersey City and her boyfriend have been arrested after the woman’s five-year-old son ingested methamphetamine , Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Saturday.

The 20-year-old woman and her 22-year-old boyfriend were charged with endangering the welfare of a child and drug possession after the incident on Feb. 18.

Authorities said they were not releasing their names in order to protect the child’s identity.

The child is now in good health, officials said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
