ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Guardiola praise for Kane as City suffer title stumble

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1169sk_0eJcT3P700

MANCHESTER, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Pep Guardiola once labelled Tottenham Hotspur 'the Harry Kane side' and the Spaniard was left marvelling at the striker as his two goals loosened Manchester City's grip on the Premier League title race on Saturday.

England skipper Kane, whose hoped-for move to City last summer fell through, gave Tottenham a 59th minute lead and then struck deep into stoppage time to earn his side a 3-2 win.

It was only City's third league defeat of the season but their second to Tottenham who won the reverse fixture on the opening day of the season when Kane played no part.

The champions now have only a six-point lead over Liverpool, who have a game in hand. Juergen Klopp's men visit the Etihad in April.

City had 72% possession against Tottenham and Guardiola praised his side's display, but they could not contain Kane and Son Heung-min who combined superbly throughout the contest.

"Well it was a good game. We tried through many sides, especially down the left. It is very difficult, they defend so narrow," Guardiola said.

"Tottenham have a lot of quality, they give the ball to Harry Kane. They are really good up front. In the first half they have the goal and no more.

"In the second half they have one attack with Harry Kane at the start and they score. They are clinical. They have Kane and Son and (Dejan) Kulusevski. Their crosses we could not defend."

On another day City may have won by a handsome margin, but once again Tottenham proved a tricky obstacle for City -- reviving memories of their Champions League quarter-final aggregate win in 2019.

Guardiola has steadfastly refused to get drawn into talk of City having the title race in the bag even when they opened up a 12-point lead at the top over Liverpool.

And he was not panicking on Saturday as his side suffered their first defeat in the league since October when they were stunned by Crystal Palace at the Etihad, after which they picked up 43 points from a possible 45.

"I said a few weeks ago we need to win many games," Guardiola said. "Every game will be a big, big battle.

"We knew it, and it will be good to understand how difficult it is. Since October we didn't lose one game in the Premier League. We knew after three defeats (Tottenham) would be back.

"There was practically no space in the area. After that, they could keep the ball and with Kane, it gave time to Son who could run. In general we were there all the time. We were there but we couldn't win."

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Klopp on title race, how Leeds "will eat you" and Jota & Firmino

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool host Leeds United on Wednesday, looking for a win that would take them to within three points of Premier League leaders Manchester City. Here are the key lines from the Reds boss:. Spurs were leading Man City 2-1 on Saturday...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Kane
Person
Harry Kane
SB Nation

Three Manchester City Players in Line for Contract Extensions

Contract news! Possible extensions are looming for Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez. Rumors as early as this weekend have hinted that they could all sign before the window opens this Summer. It’s great news for us as fans who want this core to stay together for a while...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester City#Spaniard
The Independent

Harry Kane proves Pep Guardiola right by beating striker-less Man City

“Human beings tend to venerate what finished well, not what was done well. We attack what ended up badly, not what was done badly. The thing is, despues de visto todo el mundo es listo: everyone’s a genius after the event. I call them prophets of the past. And yet they are wrong even to evaluate the process in the light solely of how it came out in the end.”Those could be the words of Pep Guardiola but they’re not. They are those of Juanma Lillo, the man who slouches beside him in the dugout at the Etihad. You wonder...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Manchester City's Bernardo Silva dreaming of Real Madrid move

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Could Silva leave Man City for Real?. Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva...
MLS
Reuters

Man City stumble raises prospect of another epic title duel

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - When a relentless Manchester City pipped Liverpool to claim the Premier League crown in 2019 it was widely-regarded as one of the most epic title races in top-flight history. After a stunning plot twist in the latest round of fixtures, this season's run-in has the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
CityXtra

Manchester City and Liverpool 'Seriously Interested' in Signing West Ham Forward

On current form, Manchester City arguably have two of the most in-form wingers in the Premier League at their disposal, in Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez. With the former currently third in the race for the Golden Boot, and the Algerian skipper having the second highest goal contributions out of any player in the division, the numbers back up how devastating the pair have been in the ongoing campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Reuters

325K+
Followers
287K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy