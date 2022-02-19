ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Jones carries S. Illinois over Indiana St. 76-72

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0eJcT1df00

Lance Jones scored 24 points as Southern Illinois edged past Indiana State 76-72 on Saturday.

Marcus Domask added 21 points and Ben Coupet Jr. had 16 points and six rebounds for Southern Illinois (15-13, 8-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Dalton Banks added six assists.

Kailex Stephens scored a career-high 21 points for the Sycamores (11-16, 4-11). Cooper Neese added 19 points. Xavier Bledson had 10 points. Cameron Henry had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Salukis improve to 2-0 against the Sycamores this season. Southern Illinois defeated Indiana State 63-55 on Jan. 19.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 32 Chicago

Farrakhan carries Eastern Michigan over Northern Illinois

YPSILANTI, Mich. - Noah Farrakhan had a career-high 31 points as Eastern Michigan narrowly defeated Northern Illinois 74-72 on Tuesday night. Farrakhan made 11 of 14 shots and grabbed seven rebounds. Mo Njie had 16 points for Eastern Michigan (10-18, 5-12 Mid-American Conference). Darion Spottsville added eight points and 11...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC News

Sources: Los Angeles Rams expected to hire Kentucky's Liam Coen as offensive coordinator

The Los Angeles Rams are expected to hire Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen for the same role, sources told ESPN. Coen, a Rams assistant from 2018 to 2020, would replace Kevin O'Connell, who left to become Minnesota Vikings head coach. A deal for Coen has not been finalized but should be in the near future, according to sources.
NFL
ABC News

ABC News

553K+
Followers
137K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy