‘Euphoria’ Actress Minka Kelly Talks About Dropping Her Dress In Her First Scene

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
Yet another actress from the buzzy HBO series Euphoria has stepped forward to talk about nude scenes.

Minka Kelly , who plays Samantha in season two of the series, recently talked with Vanity Fair about her experiences on the set. Kelly said her character, Samantha, was scheduled to get naked during her very first scene.

But once she experessed her discomfort to Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, things changed.

For the uninitiated, Euphoria follows recovering drug addict Rue, played by Zendaya, who struggles with relationships, and mental health along with her peers. The show is raw and unsparing in its portrayal of Gen Z, and includes nudity and violence in its revealing storylines.

Kelly recalled her conversation on her nude scene. “I said, ‘I’d love to do this scene, but I think we can keep my dress on. He (Sam) was like, ‘Okay!’ He didn’t even hesitate. And he shot a beautiful scene and got exactly what he wanted.”

Other cast members have relayed similar experiences on the set.

Euphoria newcomer Chloe Cherry, who plays Faye, also was going to be nude in her first scene. As an adult actress, she was used to the moment, but a cast member raised a point about gratuitous nudity, and she, too, ended up acting without any clothes off.

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, who plays “Cassie” on the HBO drama, also has discussed her nude scenes from the show, many of them getting online circulation..

Sweeney said she has asked Euphoria creator Sam Levinson to take out some of her topless scenes, and he was very responsive to her requests.

“There are moments where [my character] Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam, ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here,’” she said to The Independent. “He was like, ‘OK, we don’t need it.’”

Sweeney said Levinson always made her feel safe.

“I’ve never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show,” she said. “When I didn’t want to do it, he didn’t make me.” She also mentioned an intimacy coordinator on set who acts as her advocate for certain delicate scenes.

