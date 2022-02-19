ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Ray Couch

KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A funeral service for Ray Couch, age 71, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Pastors Jerry Radney and David Henry officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Academy Cemetery with Chris Nabors, Trevor Cagle, Steven Couch, Dusty Jordan, Cameron...

KSST Radio

Mount Vernon Man Jailed On Parole Warrant

Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Josh Shufeldt responded on East Shannon Road, where he contacted Marvin Frank Hall. The 68-year-old Mount Vernon man was found via records check to have an outstanding parole warrant. Shufeldt took Hall into custody at 9:51 p.m. Feb. 19, 2022, on the parole warrant. Hall, who...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Dallas Man Caught with Cache of Contraband

Meth Found In SUV Occupied By Sulphur Springs Pair. Three people were arrested on controlled substance charges following two Valentine’s Day traffic stops. A 38-year-old Dallas man was allegedly caught with a cache of contraband, including suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, prescription pain medications, anti-anxiety drugs, marijuana, a firearm and two unidentified substances; and a Sulphur Springs pair was caught with suspected meth during an unrelated traffic stop late Monday, according to arrest reports.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Canning Foods Safely At Home

By Johanna Hicks, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Family & Community Health Agent, Hopkins County, [email protected]. Vegetable gardening is just around the corner. Many people have a green thumb, which means a bumper crop of produce! Canning foods at home can be a fun way to preserve an abundant harvest from your garden. However, if done incorrectly, home-canned foods can cause serious, even fatal, foodborne illness. Make sure the foods you preserve at home are safe for you and your family by following these recommendations:
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

2022 Saltillo Homecoming Court

Saltillo Homecoming Queen Senior McKenna Gurley, daughter of Blake and Donna Gurley, was escorted by Jordan Metcalf, son of Jeremy and Danyelle Metcalf. The full court included Escort Adrian Don Juan, Freshman Duchess Jordan Cartwright, Escort Colby McCoy, Junior Duchess Julianna Giles, Escort Andrew Redburn, Senior Jasmine Gutierrez, Escort Heston Peeples, Senior Elena Heukels, Escort Brandon Metcalf, Senior Raegan Speir, Escort Ethan White, Senior Amina Terry, Escort Jordan Metcalf, Homecoming Queen Senior McKenna Gurley, Flowergirl Addie Gamez, Crown Bearer Lincoln Gurley, Senior Trinity White, Escort Jacob Sexton, Senior Brianna Tawil, Escort Luke Ritter, Senior Nora Martinez, Escort Ridge Johnson, Senior Cindy Alverez, Escort Caden McGill, Sophomore Duchess Ryleigh Redar and Escort David Whitworth.
SALTILLO, TX
