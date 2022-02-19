Hot-shooting Iowa State rips reeling Oklahoma

Izaiah Brockington scored a game-high 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting as Iowa State defeated Oklahoma 75-54 in a Big 12 Conference game on Saturday afternoon in Ames, Iowa.

Tyrese Hunter added 14 points and seven assists and Aljaz Kunc had 11 points and five rebounds for the Cyclones (18-9 overall, 5-9 Big 12), who won their second game in a row.

Jordan Goldwire and Jalen Hill each scored 15 points and Jacob Groves added 11 for the Sooners (14-13, 4-10), who suffered their third straight loss and 10th in the past 12 games since a 79-66 victory against Iowa State on Jan. 8 in Norman, Okla.

The Cyclones made 18 of 24 shots from the field in the first half in taking a 40-25 lead.

The Sooners scored the game’s first eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers by Groves, who started after OU announced Friday that guard Elijah Harkless would miss the remainder of the season with an undisclosed injury.

Brockington sparked a 12-2 run with a 3-pointer and Kunc capped it with another triple to give ISU a 12-10 lead with 12:16 left in the first half. The Cyclones would never trail again.

The Sooners made another run early in the second half, twice trimming their deficit to five, the last at 53-48 on a layup by Hill with 9:59 remaining.

A Brockington layup off a turnover stopped the Sooners’ momentum and the Cyclones used a late 15-0 run to turn it into a rout.

Iowa State shot 67.3 percent for the game (33 of 49), including 8 of 15 from 3-point range, while Oklahoma shot 48.8 percent (21 of 43).

The Cyclones forced 16 turnovers and converted those into 22 points. They also held a 32-24 advantage in points in the paint.

Iowa State won despite attempting only three free throws, making one. The Cyclones had a 15-2 edge in bench scoring.

–Field Level Media

