Saint Louis County, MN

Person found dead after truck fire in Saginaw Friday night

By BringMeTheNews
 4 days ago
A person was found dead in St. Louis County Friday night after authorities responded to a vehicle fire.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, emergency responders were called to Highway 2 in Saginaw at around 11 p.m. Friday on a report of a pickup truck that was on fire.

Officers found a 61-year-old person with burns next to the truck, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident happened on a property that belonged to both the 911 caller and the victim.

The incident remains under investigation. The victim’s name, age and gender has not yet released.

