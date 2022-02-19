ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Police Seek Hit-And-Run Driver Who Struck 3-Year-Old In Stroller

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0toPWN_0eJcRAiD00

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for help identifying a hit-and-run driver who struck a child in a stroller in the city’s West Lawn neighborhood on Feb. 1.

Police are seeking to identiy the vehicle that was caught on camera. The gray four-door sedan might be a Nissan Sentra, police said.

Police are seeking to identify this vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run crash. (Credit: CPD)

The 3-year-old child was being pushed in a stroller in the 6200 block of South Pulaski Road shortly before 5 p.m. when the driver struck the child.

The vehicle was last seen fleeing the scene, heading south on Pulaski.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312)745-4521. Anonymous tips can also be left at cpdtip.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago shooting: 2 men fatally shot while sitting in cars on South Side, police say

CHICAGO -- Two men were fatally shot Friday night while sitting cars on the city's South Side, Chicago police said. One man, 27, was sitting in a parked car in the East Chatham neighborhood's 8400 block of South Ingleside Avenue about 9:40 p.m. when someone approached and fired shots, striking him in the chest, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
City
Pulaski, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Accidents
WREG

Woman dies while working at FedEx hub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman died while working at the FedEx Hub overnight Friday, Memphis Police say. According to police, the woman died after an accident occurred while she operated a forklift. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Family members identified the woman as Jessica James. A source with decades dedicated to FedEx said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
fox40jackson.com

6 adults found dead in Milwaukee home identified, multiple-homicide investigation continues

Milwaukee officials have identified the six adults who police say were discovered dead with apparent gunshot wounds inside a residential home on Sunday afternoon. The bodies of four males and one female were found around 3:45 p.m. inside the home near North 21st Street and West Wright Street during a welfare check, Milwaukee police have said. The body of a fifth male was later recovered from the home. Detectives are investigating the deaths as homicides.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ABC7 Chicago

Videos show woman's final moments before death in police custody

Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability has released videos and documents related to the death of Irene Chavez, a woman who died in police custody last December. The materials were released as part of an investigation by the civilian oversight agency looking into Chavez's death. According to police, the 33-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#Stroller#Heading South#Traffic Accident
WGN News

Hammond woman gets 20 1/2 years for running over, killing boyfriend

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Northwest Indiana woman who was convicted of killing her boyfriend in 2019 by running him over with her car has been sentenced to 20 1/2 years in prison. Thursday’s sentencing of comes seven months after a Lake County jury found 25-year-old Briana Rice of Hammond guilty of voluntary manslaughter, […]
HAMMOND, IN
WAFB.com

Sisters fight off attempted carjackers who attacked mom

CHICAGO (WBBM) - A Chicago mom was attacked in an attempted carjacking, scary moments that were captured on camera as her two daughters helped her escape. The Parker family Ring video shows the terrifying moments as Taneisha Parker and her two daughters, ages 10 and 15, pull up to park outside their home on Chicago’s South Side. Suddenly, two teenage boys wearing masks of some kind run from across the street and start attacking the mother.
CHICAGO, IL
WREG

Man robbed at gunpoint, setup through online dating site

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A Memphis man was robbed at gunpoint after police say he was setup through an online dating site. Investigators said the 19-year-old agreed to meet a woman who went by “Kashmire” in the middle of the day but when she came to his South Memphis home to pick him up there were […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Nissan
WREG

Woman run over twice by ex-boyfriend on Valentine’s Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in critical condition after her ex-boyfriend ran her over twice at a Cordova residence on Valentine’s Day, according to police. The woman told officers that she and her ex-boyfriend Lemuel Taylor were arguing inside of his BMW in the driveway of a home on Acadia Place on Feb. 14. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WGN Radio

9-year-old shot during ATM robbery dies, man charged

At about 9:45 p.m. at a Chase bank ATM in Woodridge, a man was robbed, as the man who robbed him was running off the robbery victim then proceeded to take out his GUN and begin shooting. One of those bullets struck a pickup truck driving down Winkler St. with a family of four. A 9-year-old girl was hit with a bullet and is now in critical condition at Memorial Hermann Hospital.
HOUSTON, TX
Wave 3

Woman sentenced for killing her best friend

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - It was a betrayal straight out of a movie: a mother of four murdered by her roommate and best friend. The tragedy and the story revolve around what occurred between two best friends inside their Jeffersonville, Ind. apartment. On Oct. 11, 2021, Corlaysia Meaux, 21, a...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
WREG

Woman sentenced to 21 years for fatal hotel shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman pleaded guilty this week for a hotel shooting in the airport area, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich. Officials say Shamika Fifer, 33, and her male friend, David Wooten, went to the Garden Inn on Lamar and American Way on Aug. 6, 2018, to confront a woman […]
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
61K+
Followers
23K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy