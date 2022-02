Pep Guardiola describes himself as 'not a coach for the tackles' but he's still the king of catenaccio compared to Marcelo Bielsa. Iconic Bielsa knows only one gear and despite conceding 54 goals this season, the worst in the Premier League, there was no chance of him changing on Wednesday night, even at Anfield.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 HOURS AGO