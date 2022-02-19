ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Flores hired to Steelers staff; lawsuit against NFL proceeds

By WILL GRAVES
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V4uXa_0eJcQpM100
Steelers-Flores Football FILE - Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores smiles on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, on Nov. 28, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Pittsburgh Steelers hired the former Miami Dolphins coach on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, to serve as a senior defensive assistant. The hiring comes less than three weeks after Flores sued the NFL and three teams over alleged racist hiring practices following his dismissal by Miami in January. (AP Photo/Doug Murray, File) (Doug Murray)

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — Brian Flores is back in the NFL.

The Pittsburgh Steelers hired the former Miami Dolphins coach on Saturday to serve as a senior defensive assistant. Flores will specialize in working with Pittsburgh's linebackers, a group that includes NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt.

The hiring comes less than three weeks after Flores, who is Black, sued the NFL and three teams over alleged racist hiring practices following his dismissal by Miami. Flores led the Dolphins to consecutive winning seasons before he was fired in January.

Though he has returned to coaching in the league, Flores will not abandon the lawsuit.

“While coach Flores is now focused on his new position, he will continue with his race discrimination class action so that real change can be made in the NFL,” attorneys Douglas Wigdor and John Elefterakis said in a statement Saturday.

Flores joins a restructured defensive staff in Pittsburgh after longtime coordinator Keith Butler retired. Teryl Austin was promoted to take Butler's place earlier this month.

“I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. “Brian’s resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team.”

Tomlin is the NFL's longest-tenured Black head coach and one of three Black men to lead teams last season. The other two, Flores and Houston's David Culley, were fired. Houston subsequently hired Lovie Smith, who is Black, and Miami hired Mike McDaniel, who is biracial.

"The Steelers organization is FIRST CLASS," veteran Pittsburgh cornerback Joe Haden, who will become a free agent in March, tweeted after Flores' hiring was announced.

Flores' lawsuit alleges the league has discriminated against him and other Black coaches for racial reasons, denying them positions as head coaches, offensive and defensive coordinators and quarterbacks coaches, as well as general managers. Flores also claims Miami offered him $100,000 per loss during his first season with the team in 2019 in an effort to receive a top draft pick.

The NFL has maintained the lawsuit is “without merit,” although commissioner Roger Goodell said before the Super Bowl that “all of the allegations, whether they were based on racism or discrimination or the integrity of our game, all of those to me were very disturbing.”

The lawsuit has also sparked the league to review the “Rooney Rule," a policy named after former Steelers owner Dan Rooney. Introduced in 2003, the policy has expanded to require NFL teams to interview multiple minority candidates for high-profile job vacancies, including head coach and general manager.

Current Steelers president Art Rooney II acknowledged recently the league has “not seen progress in the ranks of head coaches,” although he pointed out strides in the hiring of women and minorities in various leadership roles.

Flores' lawsuit specifically names Austin as an example of a coach affected by racism in hiring. Austin, who is Black, told The Associated Press he is 0 for 11 when interviewing for head coaching jobs during his nearly 20 years in the NFL.

Now Flores will work under Austin as they try to help Pittsburgh's defense bounce back from a subpar 2022. The Steelers made the playoffs at 9-7-1 but finished 20th in points allowed and 24th in yards allowed, the unit's worst season in more than 30 years.

Flores won four Super Bowl rings as part of the New England Patriots' coaching staff from 2004-18. He spent his final season with New England as the linebackers coach and defensive play-caller as the Patriots shut down the Los Angeles Rams to win the franchise's sixth Super Bowl.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Changes Coming To Monday Night Football: NFL Fans React

Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Houston Texans set clear asking price for Deshaun Watson

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson did not play a game for the team in the 2021-22 NFL season due to his criminal and civil charges of sexual misconduct still not being settled. It seems that it is just a matter of time until the Texans move on from Watson, but...
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Shares X-Ray Photo: NFL World Reacts

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown continues to take shots at his old franchise. Brown shared a photo of an apparent X-ray on Monday afternoon. The ex-Bucccaneers wide receiver claims the team forced him to play hurt. The ex-NFL wide receiver also took some shots at Tom Brady,...
NFL
FanSided

Dalvin Cook has hilariously simple message for Aaron Rodgers

Let’s just say that Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook hopes Aaron Rodgers leaves the Green Bay Packers. Late Monday night, Aaron Rodgers had the NFL world buzzing after he posted a lengthy statement on Instagram. Of course, many wondered if it was a hint regarding what his status would be for the 2022 season and whether it mean he was leaving the Green Bay Packers. Fans of the other NFC North teams were hoping that would be the case, and so did a star on the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Rooney
Person
Lovie Smith
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
David Culley
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
The Spun

49ers Connected To Veteran Free Agent Quarterback

With the San Francisco 49ers expected to move off of Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, a new veteran quarterback is emerging as a potential signing. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, QB Marcus Mariota would “make a lot of sense” for San Francisco next season. Noting, Mariota”would give [the...
NFL
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Player Announces Retirement From NFL After Eight Seasons

An NFL player who has appeared in two Super Bowls is calling it a career. This week, Ricardo Allen, who played for the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals announced his retirement from the NFL after eight seasons. This comes a week after he played in Super Bowl LVI with the Bengals.
NFL
The Spun

Pro Football Focus Has ‘Blockbuster’ Aaron Rodgers Trade Offer

When it comes to potential Aaron Rodgers trades, the Denver Broncos have been mentioned most frequently as the team to watch. On Monday, Pro Football Focus published a “blockbuster” trade proposal between Denver and Green Bay, with Rodgers as the focal point. In exchange for the back-to-back league MVP, the Broncos would have to surrender four total draft picks: 2022 and 2023 first-rounders, a 2022 second-rounder and a 2023 third-rounder.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#American Football#Ap#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Biracial
The Spun

The Athletic Predicts A Blockbuster Jimmy Garoppolo Trade

Jimmy Garoppolo‘s days with the San Francisco 49ers are numbered. In fact, Tim Kawakami of The Athletic believes the veteran quarterback will be traded early next month and playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers next season. “Kawakami believes a trade will be agreed to and reported by the end of...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady ‘Frustrated’ In Tampa Bay: NFL World Reacts

Not everyone believes that former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will stay retired. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this month. However, there are some who believe that Brady, 44, will come out of retirement and perhaps...
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Release Veteran Defensive Player: NFL World Reacts

On Tuesday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs released a veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefer, the Chiefs decided it was the right time to move on. The decision helps the Chiefs when it comes to the salary cap as the team cleared just over $8 million with the move.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers comments on his Packers decision

When Aaron Rodgers put up an Instagram post on Monday evening that seemed to potentially imply that he was saying goodbye to his Green Bay Packers, the signals went up amongst the NFL world that he might be getting ready to make an announcement about his future. Then, when people...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Appears To Deny Shailene Woodley Rumors

It’s Tuesday, so you knew Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers would be making an appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show.”. On Monday night, the mercurial MVP put up a cryptic 10-picture post to his Instagram account. Reading something like a goodbye letter to the Green Bay Packers (or the NFL?) and also addressing his relationship with Shailene Woodley.
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Cousins Trade Rumors Swirling: NFL World Reacts

There looks to be at least one NFL team that’s making calls on Kirk Cousins. Per Judd Zulgad, the Carolina Panthers have reportedly approached the Minnesota Vikings about Cousins. This would have to be a blockbuster deal since Cousins is expected to have a $45M cap hit this coming...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Kicker On Tuesday Afternoon

The New Orleans Saints are making yet another change at kicker. On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN’s Field Yates announced that Brett Maher has been placed on waivers. This past season, New Orleans used four different kickers. At first, Aldrick Rosas was the starter for the Saints. He then lost the job to Cody Parkey.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Announces 1st Move Post-Retirement: Fans React

Tom Brady has wasted no time in making his first post-playing-career move. According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, the all-time great NFL quarterback is taking his talents to the big screen to act in a new road-trip comedy called “80 for Brady.”. Featuring Lily Tomlin, Jane...
NFL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
122K+
Followers
91K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy