Orange County deputies, residents help raise more than $84K to fight against lung disease

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff and some deputies spent Saturday morning at Exploria Stadium climbing for a good cause.

Video shows Sheriff John Mina taking on 1,000 stairs as part of the 15th annual “Fight For Air Climb” fundraiser.

The event raises money for the American Lung Association in its fight against lung disease.

Organizers said 176 participants this year raised $84,646.

“Once again, this event proved to be as moving as it was rewarding for all who participated, young and old alike,” said Janelle Hom, Executive Director for the Lung Association. “Thank you to all of our participants, volunteers and sponsors who came together to make a difference in the lives of people facing lung disease, lung cancer and COVID-19.”

The event also supported the organization’s COVID-19 Action Initiative, which is a $25 million investment to address COVID-19 and protect against future respiratory virus pandemics.

