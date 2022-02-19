WATCH: Fight between crowd causes Osceola County Fair to shut down on student night

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A massive crowd at the Osceola Fairgrounds quickly got out of hand Friday night.

The fight was caught on camera and the fairgrounds had to be shut down.

It all started when a group of students became unruly.

New safety precautions were out in place to make sure guests are safe for the remainder of the fair.

According to the Facebook post from the Osceola County Fair, some guests became unruly following the announcement the fair reached capacity and officials were forced to close the fair entirely.

The decision was made after consulting with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and some board members.

The post also stated that anyone who purchased online tickets will be able to use them Saturday and Sunday.

Rodeo tickets for Friday will be honored by bringing your ticket to the fair gate.

