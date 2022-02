One of the main reasons that people love Disney theme parks is that they allow people to experience their favorite stories in a different way, one that's more physical and more “real.” Right now, Disney has found itself with yet another major hit with Encanto. Since the movie hit Disney+ at Christmas the film, and its chart topping music, has built a massive fan base, and when you see movies get embraced like this, it’s not uncommon to see theme park attractions follow. Encanto songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda is one person who wants to see that happen, and he’s already spoken to the CEO of The Walt Disney Company about it.

TRAVEL ・ 6 DAYS AGO