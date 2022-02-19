ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Jeep crashes through windows at Five Guys restaurant in Framingham; four hospitalized

By Lauren Young, MetroWest Daily News
 10 days ago

FRAMINGHAM — Four diners inside a Five Guys restaurant were hospitalized Saturday afternoon — two brought by ambulance — after a Jeep drove through two nearby windows, authorities say.

Framingham Deputy Fire Chief Kurt O’Rourke said the injuries suffered were “mostly minor,” although one individual — an adult male — had “slightly more severe" injuries.

“But he was conscious and alert when he was transported,” O'Rourke said.

The man was sent to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston and a woman was sent MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, he said.

They were among several diners sitting inside the restaurant near glass windows at about 2 p.m. Saturday when a Jeep Compass drove through the side of the building, O'Rourke said.

Two other injured customers went to the hospital; one was a girl who suffered “a very minor injury" and was brought to the hospital by her parents, said O’Rourke.

“Luckily, it doesn’t seem like there’s any life-threatening injuries,” he said.

The accident occurred at the Five Guys restaurant at the Route 30 Mall, 301 Cochituate Road. The restaurant, part of a nationwide chain of fast-casual restaurants focusing on hamburgers, hot dogs and French fries, has been open in Framingham since late 2010.

First responders arrived after receiving a call from people inside the restaurant reporting a car through the building.

O'Rourke said the woman driving the Jeep was attempting to park the vehicle in a space just outside the restaurant when she mistakenly pressed down on the gas pedal instead of the brakes. The Jeep then burst through the windows, shattering two of them, and crashed into a few tables before coming to rest.

When emergency services arrived, the nose of the Jeep remained inside the Five Guys dining area, with the other half of the car on the sidewalk.

Neither the driver nor the Jeep's only passenger was injured, according to O'Rourke.

There doesn’t appear to be any severe structural damage to the building either, he said, beside the shattered windows and some damaged tables and chairs.

Both the building inspector and Board of Health were also called to the accident. On Monday, the business had reopened.

Lauren Young writes about business and pop culture. Reach her at 774-804-1499 or lyoung@wickedlocal.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurenwhy__.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Jeep crashes through windows at Five Guys restaurant in Framingham; four hospitalized

