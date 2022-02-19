ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Jose Mourinho sent off for Roma again after making gesture towards referee in draw with Verona

By Kealan Hughes
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2dlD_0eJcPtv800

JOSE MOURINHO has grabbed the headlines for the wrong reasons once again after the Roma boss was sent off against Verona.

The Portuguese was clearly unhappy with a few decisions given against his side but he reacted like a petulant child.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M4H3Q_0eJcPtv800
Jose Mourinho was red-carded in stoppage time of the 2-2 draw Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KNbdN_0eJcPtv800
Mourinho strides away from the players with match ball in hand
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tbpca_0eJcPtv800
Mourinho then launched the ball into the air to vent his frustrations Credit: EPA

By stoppage time Mourinho's frustrations boiled over with the match finely poised at 2-2.

First, the former Chelsea boss pointed at his head, implying the referee had made some questionable decisions.

Then Mourinho thumped a ball up into the air in frustration and referee Luca Pairetto responded by showing him a red card.

The Roma boss responded by gesticulating towards the ref and went to speak to him before being held back by goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos.

Mourinho took some moving but he was eventually ushered away from the pitch, only to make a detour to embrace opposition boss Igor Tudor, shaking his hand while saying his goodbyes.

He then waved goodbye to the Roma faithful inside the Stadio Olimpico and then made one last stop before heading down the tunnel - to dish out some instructions to one of his coaches.

BETTING SPECIAL - GET £40 IN FREE BETS WITH PADDY POWER

Mourinho was frustrated for large spells of the draw with Verona leading 2-0 at half-time.

Roma substitutes Cristian Volpato and Edoardo Bove pulled their side level with the equaliser coming in the 84th minute.

But that was not enough to satisfy boss Mourinho who will now face a touchline ban.

After the match he wrote on Instagram: " I love these people and for them I fight.

"I don't talk is better to go home and have a nice dinner. Have a good Sunday."

Mourinho was sent off in a game against Napoli earlier this season, receiving two yellow cards for dissent.

He even received a red card in a pre-season match against Real Betis last summer, invading the pitch in protest to a goal before squaring up to the referee.

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Roma coach Jose Mourinho given 2-game ban after red card

MILAN (AP) — Roma coach Jose Mourinho has been banned for two games as punishment for his outburst during the latest setback when his team drew 2-2 with Verona in the Italian league. Mourinho, who was red carded, encroached onto the field in Saturday’s game to argue with the referee and then kicked the ball into the crowd. Serie A says the Portuguese coach acted in a “threatening” manner. The league also fined him 20,000 euros ($22,700). Eighth-place Roma is winless in its last three league games — all draws. The ban means Mourinho won’t be on the touchline for Roma’s games at Spezia on Sunday and at home against Atalanta on March 5.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Igor Tudor
BBC

Jose Mourinho: Roma boss given two-match touchline ban

Roma boss Jose Mourinho has been given a two-match touchline ban after he was sent off during Roma's 2-2 draw with Verona on Saturday. Mourinho went onto the pitch to argue with referee Luca Pairetto before kicking the ball into the crowd. The Italian Football Federation said Mourinho "made serious...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Russia to launch full invasion of Ukraine in 48 HOURS with airstrikes, missile launches & ground troops, US intel says

RUSSIA is preparing to launch a devastating full-scale invasion of Ukraine within the next 48 hours, according to the United States. US President Joe Biden issued the chilling warning to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and claimed Russian warplanes were already carrying short reconnaissance missions over his country's airspace. It...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roma#Real Betis#Portuguese
The US Sun

Kyle Rittenhouse vows to SUE Whoopi Goldberg and Young Turks founder Cenk Uygur for calling teen a ‘murderer’

KYLE Rittenhouse announced that he plans to sue Whoopi Goldberg and Young Turks founder Cenk Uygur for calling him a 'murderer.'. The 19-year-old and his team are launching the Media Accountability Project as a "tool" to help "fundraise" and "hold the media accountable" for their "lies" by bringing legal action against certain news organizations.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

Who is UFC star Jon Jones’ ex Jessie Moses?

UFC FIGHTER Jon Jones began dating his ex, Jessie Moses, in 2005. In February 2022, Jones revealed his longtime fiancée left him following his Las Vegas arrest. Reportedly high school sweethearts, Jessie Moses and Jon Jones share three children together: Leah, Carmen, and Olivia. The two began dating in...
UFC
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
330K+
Followers
8K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy