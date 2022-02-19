ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

Coroner: Cambria County gunshot victim ruled a homicide

By Jared Weaver
 4 days ago

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man’s death is being ruled a homicide after officials say they found him with gunshot wounds after he crashed his car.

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees identified the victim as Timothy Harrison, 42 of Moxham. Harrison died when he was in the operating room at Conemaugh Hospital, Lees said. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Police: One dead after shooting, car crash in Moxham

“We can all work together to show violent individuals that they are not tolerated in our community,” Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said in a press release. “JPD and my office are working together to find the perpetrators of violence. If you have information, specifically if you heard what may be gunshots, or saw erratic driving,  Friday between approximately 3:30 and 3:40pm in the Moxham section of Johnstown, or the vicinity, please contact JPD.”

On Friday, the Johnstown Police Department responded to a vehicle accident with entrapment near Charles Street at the 500 Place in Johnstown. It was then discovered that Harrison had gunshot wounds and detectives were called.

IN THIS ARTICLE
