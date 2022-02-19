ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

‘Cleveland is very deserving’: LeBron James, Cavs All-Stars reflect on hometown pride

By Laura Morrison
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ZWac_0eJcPr9g00

CLEVELAND (WJW) — For Akron’s own LeBron James , the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend can only be described as a homecoming.

“To be here for an All-Star Weekend with my family and friends just enjoying these last few days has been a pleasure,” James said Saturday morning during a press event held at the Wolstein Center. “My high school best friends and the guys that I played with throughout my whole life are out there right now with their families, so just paying it forward to the next generation.”

NBA All-Star 2022 in Cleveland fan guide

And as the leader of Team LeBron, the 37-year-old is watching out for the next generation of Cleveland Cavaliers players in Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen, both of whom weren’t even born the last time the city hosted the event in 1997.

The former Cavs player recalled wanting to go up the the event when it was in town back when he was 12, and said he was glad to be here now.

“Cleveland is very deserving of this platform and this moment,” the current Los Angeles Lakers player said. “They got two All-Stars of their own in the game in D.G. [Darius Garland] and the big fella, Jarrett Allen. And they got another guy in the All-Star, and that’s me. It’s great, man.”

Allen, who only found out he was replacing James Harden in the game a mere handful of days ago, told reporters the whole thing hasn’t sunk in yet.

“It’s still a lot to take in,” Allen said. “I don’t think I’ve fully grasped the moment that I’m in. I’m part of the top 24 players in the NBA at this All-Star Weekend, so I’m just excited, I’m ready to take it all in and just enjoy every moment.”

Allen and Garland are also taking on the Skills Challenge Saturday evening and are quite confident they’re going to come out victorious.

Fans show love for hometown favorites at NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

“I already today told J.A. [Jarrett Allen] that we’re going for the win,” Garland said. “I’m going out hard. I’m about to get stretched and everything. I’m going to get warmed up. I’m going for it.”

For Garland, playing with Allen is “super special” and just as thrilling as seeing downtown Cleveland lit up with anticipation for the national event.

“It’s been great. I mean, I’ve never seen Cleveland like this, so it’s super cool just to see everybody out,” Garland said. “All the fans being interactive. Everybody is smiling and happy even though it’s snowing outside, so it’s cool to see that. It’s cool just being around here. I mean, even having the All-Star in your hometown, we’re blessed.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘I’m just in disbelief’: Cleveland business likely to close after suspects drive truck into building, set it on fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland firefighters responded to a fire at a carryout in Collinwood early Wednesday morning and discovered a dump truck had been used by thieves to smash their way into the store in an effort to steal the ATM.  The couple that has owned the T and N Beverage Store on East 140th Street […]
CLEVELAND, OH
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Reveals Why He Hugged Michael Jordan At The NBA All-Star Game: "I Didn't Want To Waste That Opportunity Because We're Just Not In The Same Building A Lot... It Meant Something To Me."

The NBA All-Star game last night provided a lot of legendary moments. Along with an incredible All-Star game, the NBA honored the 75 best players of all time, a list they had announced at the start of the season. And before the ceremony, two of the best players on the list linked up, creating one of the most iconic moments in NBA history.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Lebron James
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Jarrett Allen
Parade

Every 'King' Needs His Queen! Meet LeBron James' High School Sweetheart Turned Lifetime Partner, Wife Savannah James

LeBron James has been in the public eye since he was a high school basketball phenom—and by his side every step of the way since that time has been his now-wife, Savannah James. “A person like myself always needs a great sidekick and a person you can rely on no matter the circumstances. And she’s that,” LeBron told Harpers Bazaar in 2010. “She’s got my back, and I love her for that.” Added Savannah in the same interview, “I just love him so much. We’re soulmates.”
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Michael Jordan and Vanessa Bryant Share Special Moment During NBA All-Star Game

Michael Jordan and Vanessa Bryant shared a memorable moment during the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday. The two embraced after Bryant's husband, Kobe, was honored during halftime. Bryant was representing her husband, who is one of the members of the NBA 75th Anniversary team. Kobe died in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna and seven other people in January 2020.
NBA
Page Six

Larsa Pippen ‘traumatized’ over ex Scottie Pippen constantly ‘punishing’ her

According to Larsa Pippen, ex-husband and NBA legend Scottie Pippen had a habit of “punishing” her whenever he didn’t get his way. “I don’t even know what’s happening,” Larsa, 47, said of her divorce while discussing the sore subject with “Real Housewives of Miami” co-star Alexia Echevarria on Thursday’s episode, going on to admit that she was “kind of trying to force him to sell” their Miami abode.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#Akron#D G Lsb Darius Garland#The Skills Challenge#J A Lsb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
TMZ.com

Macy Gray's NBA All-Star National Anthem Gets Grin from LeBron James

Macy Gray’s the latest to try something different with the National Anthem during the NBA All-Star weekend ... and yet again, it evoked some would-be chuckles from the players. The Grammy-winning singer did a take on the ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ Sunday ahead of tip-off for the All-Star game, and it...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Steph Curry’s Sister Has 4-Word Reaction To His Game

LeBron James may have hit the game-winning shot, but it was Stephen Curry who stole the show during Sunday’s All-Star Game in Cleveland. The Golden State Warriors superstar drained 16 three-pointers and scored 50 to win ASG MVP. It was a memorable night and a sensational performance from No. 30.
NBA
FanSided

Steph Curry got booed relentlessly in Cleveland at All-Star Game

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry did not receive a warm welcome in Cleveland for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. Cleveland is the host city for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. Former Cavaliers star LeBron James received a hero’s welcome in his return to the city, and current players on the roster Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen also received great ovations. Then, there was Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.
NBA
10TV

Stephen Curry to donate $108,000 to Cleveland schools after NBA All-Star performance

CLEVELAND — Stephen Curry is donating more than $100,000 to a northeast Ohio school district after winning MVP during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland on Sunday. Under Armour announced last week that the Cleveland Metropolitan School District would receive $1,000 for every point and $3,000 for every three-pointer scored by the Golden State Warriors basketball player. Under Armour said Curry’s brand would also donate an additional $10,000 if he won MVP.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Admits He Is A Little Jealous Of LeBron James: "I Would Like My Name In The Conversations Of Greatest Of All Time. I'm Not In That Conversation, He Is."

LeBron James is, without a shadow of a doubt, one of the greatest players in NBA history. LeBron is often considered the icon of his generation, taking the mantle from Michael Jordan and carrying it forward into the modern era. And he continues to strive for success to this day, as he is still one of the best players in the NBA.
NBA
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

32K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy