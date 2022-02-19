ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knights eager for return of college baseball at Truist Field

By Charlotte Business Journal
 4 days ago
CHARLOTTE — The usual suspect — COVID-19 — wiped away much of the Charlotte Knights’ college baseball slate the past two years. Beginning next month, the Knights hope to stage four college games at Truist Field, followed by the return of the week-long ACC Baseball Championship in May.

The Knights have scheduled as many as six college games at the ballpark in past years, though rarely without losing at least one of them to rain. Dan Rajkowski, Knights chief operating officer, said the minor-league club benefits in several ways from hosting college games by generating incremental revenue, exposing new fans to the park, giving employees a test run of stadium operations and maximizing the use of the stadium.

This year’s college lineup consists of South Carolina vs. Appalachian State on March 1; Appalachian State vs. Charlotte 49ers on March 11; Davidson vs. Charlotte 49ers on March 23; and South Carolina vs. UNC Chapel Hill on April 5.

Tickets for all games are already on sale.

