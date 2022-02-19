ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yazoo County, MS

Yazoo Co. correctional officer charged for contraband

By Rachel Hernandez
 4 days ago

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility correctional officer was arrested and charged with bringing contraband into the jail.

The Yazoo Herald reported Luis Robbins was charged with introducing contraband into a correctional facility and conspiring to commit a crime.

Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department’s Simon Stubblefield said Robbins was caught on security footage throwing contraband over the facility’s fence. He was bringing in cell phones, tobacco and alcohol.

Stubblefield said more charges may be filed as the investigation continues.

WJTV 12

WJTV 12

