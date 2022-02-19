VIDEO: NYPD searching for suspect in subway station robbery

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a 58-year-old man in a Manhattan subway station on Friday morning.

The victim was on the southbound 4 and 5 train platform at the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall subway station when the suspect stole a cell phone from the victim’s hands, police said.

The individual was last seen getting on a southbound L train at the Chambers Street station where surveillance footage captured video of him.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).