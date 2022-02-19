ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte girl found in Davidson County after being held for ransom at gunpoint, sheriff says; suspect arrested

By Justyn Melrose
 4 days ago

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 17-year-old girl who was being held for ransom is safe thanks to the combined efforts of Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office .

According to DCSO, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police contacted the sheriff’s office for help finding a 17-year-old girl. The girl had been abducted and was being held at gunpoint for ransom, deputies say.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office says its investigative team was able to locate the girl and the suspect using “advanced investigative techniques.”

Deputies reportedly spotted the suspect in a car on N.C. 150. When deputies tried to pull over the driver, the driver let the victim out on N.C. 150 and then kept driving. Deputies managed to catch up with the suspect and arrest him. The girl was unharmed.

“There are no islands here in North Carolina,” said Sheriff Richie Simmons. “We will work hand and hand to make Davidson County and our neighbors a safer place.”

The sheriff’s office has not yet released the suspect’s name.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police picked up the victim and suspect in Davidson County and brought them back to Mecklenburg County.

