A corrections officer at a youth jail in Burlington County admitted Wednesday he broke the wrist of a handcuffed teen during an attack at the facility in 2020, officials said. Edward Day, 52, of Paulsboro, who was a lieutenant with the state Juvenile Justice Commission at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty to third-degree aggravated assault for the attack, which happened at the JJC Juvenile Medium Security Facility in Bordentown on Oct. 25, 2020, according to a statement from Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin.

