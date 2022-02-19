ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills LBs coach Bob Babich to retire

By Sam Robinson
Bills linebackers coach Bob Babich intends to retire after nearly 40 seasons on the sidelines, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com notes. Babich has been with Buffalo since the start of Sean McDermott‘s tenure in 2017.

While Babich settled onto the position-coach tier during the latter part of his career, he enjoyed two tenures as an NFL defensive coordinator and a six-year stay as North Dakota State’s head coach. Bob Babich’s son, Bobby, is on track to become Buffalo’s next linebackers coach, per Wilson.

A college coach from 1984-2002, Babich broke into the NFL as linebackers coach with the 2003 Rams and trekked to Chicago under Lovie Smith a year later. Smith promoted Babich to assistant head coach in 2006, the Bears’ most recent NFC championship-winning season, and the latter was Chicago’s DC from 2007-09. Babich was with the Bears throughout Smith’s nine-year Windy City tenure.

Babich, 60, later became Jacksonville’s DC, overseeing that unit during the first three seasons of Gus Bradley‘s HC run. The Jaguars fired him following the 2015 slate, but he resurfaced to help McDermott’s Bills rebuild, one that included key contributions from linebackers Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds.

Bobby Babich has been the Bills’ safeties coach since 2018. During that time, Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer have operated as one of the NFL’s top back-line duos in recent memory. The younger Babich came to Buffalo after a three-year stay as Cleveland’s DBs coach.

