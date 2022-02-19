Georgia’s fledgling oyster industry struggles to meet demand

As early as the nineteen-thirties, oystermen in southern Louisiana began to notice the shoreline that they worked was creeping inland. In the years since, with sea levels rising and erosion accelerating, more and more coastal land has been overtaken by water. To date, the state’s wetlands have shrunk by about two thousand square miles—an area the size of Delaware. Those wetlands—marshes, swamps—are more than rich ecosystems. They also mitigate the effects of storms, soaking up stormwater and serving as a natural barrier between hurricanes and populated lands. “The effects of the land loss are all around us,” the New Orleans-based filmmaker Paavo Hanninen told me recently. “When the hurricanes come through, you’re dealing with a situation where hundreds of miles of buffer land are now gone, so these storms hit the city with torrential force.”

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO