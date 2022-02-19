ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Win your mum a luxury cruise, photoshoot and flowers worth £10,000 for Mother’s Day

By The Sun
 4 days ago

DO you have the best mum in the world? You could say “thank you” to her with a prize worth £10,000 if you win our competition.

Today we’re launching Mum Idol, celebrating the ordinary mothers who do extraordinary things.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33EcER_0eJcMize00
Do you have the best mum in the world?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41IUe3_0eJcMize00
Fun for all the family on board Odyssey Of The Seas Credit: ©2021 Michel Verdure for Royal Caribbean International

The winner gets a luxury cruise, a year’s supply of flowers and an awesome family photoshoot in London. So tell us why YOUR mum deserves to be pampered.

Does she juggle several jobs to be there for you?

Maybe she’s an adoptive or foster mum who goes the extra mile and has given up so much to help others?

Perhaps she sacrificed her dreams for you to achieve yours?

Or maybe she has overcome an illness or tough time recently and you want to let her know how much you love her.

The winner and their nominator will enjoy a £3,000 photoshoot package in our studios at News UK, with pampering from top stylists, and a wonderful champagne lunch.

Our lucky mum will also win a week-long once-in-a-lifetime, all-expenses-paid cruise on board Royal Caribbean International’s Odyssey Of The Seas — an awesome experience that is worth more than £6,600.

The trip will start and end in the historic city of Rome and call at four incredible ­locations — the Greek islands Santorini and Mykonos, the Unesco World Heritage ruins of Ephesus in Turkey and the island of Capri on Italy’s beautiful Amalfi coast.

Royal Caribbean Vice President Ben Bouldin said: “We are excited to be partnering up with The Sun on Sunday to provide this incredible prize as a once in a lifetime trip for one deserving mum! With Mother’s Day coming up on 27th March, we’re proud to be able to champion so many of the UK’s amazing mums, giving the chance for one winner to sit back and relax on our 7-night Greek Isles Cruise onboard our stunning new ship, Odyssey of the Seas.

“As the ultimate re-charge, this trip will start and end in the historical city of Rome, covering three countries in one go; Italy, Turkey and Greece with stops at four incredible locations: Santorini and Mykonos in Greece, the UNESCO World Heritage ruins of Ephesus in Turkey and the island of Capri on Italy’s beautiful Amalfi coast.

“On board Odyssey of the Seas, guests can enjoy unforgettable experiences and stay in one of our luxurious balcony rooms with relaxing sea views. The lucky winner can choose from delicious dining options, check out the immersive, high-tech entertainment space, Two70®, enjoy live performances at Music Hall or soak up the sun at the newly designed resort-style pool deck.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yUX9A_0eJcMize00
Bumper cars will entertain all the family Credit: ©2021 Michel Verdure for Royal Caribbean International
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QmJrP_0eJcMize00
Some of the fun that awaits on board Credit: MIc_photo

And every month for a year, our wonderful winner will receive a beautiful bunch of blooms from the ethical firm Arena Flowers, which donates £1 to charity for every bouquet sold.

The £10k prize

£6,600+: Week-long all-expenses-paid Greece, Turkey and Italian cruise with a balcony state room that sleeps up to four from Royal Caribbean International, including return flights to Rome, where the voyage starts and ends.

£3,000: Family photoshoot with The Sun on Sunday’s top photographer and stylists, and champagne lunch.

£350: One year’s subscription of seasonal flowers every month from ethical florist Arena Flowers.

How to enter

NOMINATE your mum, or an amazing mum you know, by emailing a picture of them and an explanation, in no more than 200 words, of why you believe she is a supermum to: ­sundayfeatures@thesun.co.uk

with “Mum Idol” as the subject line.

Include your full name, the name of the mum you are nominating, where you are both from and how you know each other.

The nominated mum must be based in the UK or Ireland.

Terms and conditions

Promotion closes at 11.59pm, March 19, 2022.

Open to residents of the UK & Rep of Ireland only, except for anyone under 18 years of age, employees and agents of the promoter and its group companies, or third parties directly connected with the operation or fulfilment of the promotion and their affiliates, and their immediate families and household members.

Winner will be selected based on the following criteria: Kindness, strength, love, dedication, and notified by April 3, 2022.

No cash alternative and prize is non-transferable.

Your information will only be used to administer this promotion in accordance with our privacy policy.

Promoter is News Group Newspapers Limited.

Full T&Cs apply – see thesun.co.uk/mumidolterms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TOqny_0eJcMize00
Our lucky mum will win a week-long once-in-a-lifetime, all-expenses-paid cruise
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AR5yG_0eJcMize00
It is an awesome experience that is worth more than £6,600

Comments / 0

