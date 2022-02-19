ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Williams rallies Wake Forest past Notre Dame 79-74

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Alondes Williams scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half, Jake LaRavia added 20 points and Wake Forest defeated Notre Dame 79-74.

Williams had 13 points in the last 10 minutes, including a layup at the 4:20 mark that put the Demon Deacons up for good 67-66.

Khadim Sy then blocked an Irish shot and scored on a jump hook on the other end. LaRavia iced it with a pair of free throws with 3.5 seconds left. Wesley had six 3-pointers and 24 points for Notre Dame.

Sports
WANE 15

