Pinball Tournament Happening This Weekend In Edmond

KYIV/DONETSK, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Separatists in Ukraine asked for Russian help to repel "aggression" on Wednesday and Kyiv announced compulsory military service and a state of emergency as the West slapped more sanctions on Moscow in a bid to stop an all-out invasion. In one of the worst post-Cold...
NEW YORK (AP) — The two prosecutors in charge of the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his business dealings suddenly resigned Wednesday, throwing the future of the probe into question just as pressure was building on Trump on several legal fronts. A...
Following weeks of tension along the border between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rhetorical animus toward Ukrainian sovereignty has finally boiled over. The waiting game seems to be ending, that smoke is looking more and more like fire, and Russian troops are rolling into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. The West can’t say we weren’t warned.
The federal hate crime convictions of Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery offer a crucial lesson for prosecutors and police: Don't be afraid of charging, prosecuting and trying hate crime cases. All of us should applaud the successful prosecution of these three racist murderers, but at the same time, we must challenge the assumptions that this case was extraordinarily difficult to win and only cases with overwhelming evidence of racially motivated violence deserve to be charged and prosecuted as hate crimes.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is scrapping the name of a Trump-era initiative that was intended to crack down on economic espionage by Beijing but has been criticized as unfairly targeting Chinese professors at American colleges because of their ethnicity. The decision to abandon the China Initiative and...
AMSTERDAM, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The man who held a customer hostage at gunpoint at an Amsterdam Apple store has died of the injuries he sustained during his arrest, public prosecutors said on Wednesday. Police stopped the man, identified as a 27-year-old from Amsterdam, by running into him forcefully with...
Washington (CNN) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday he was moving ahead with sanctions on the company in charge of building Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline after blocking such measures last year using a national security waiver. "Today, I have directed my administration to impose sanctions on Nord...
Democrats are slamming Republican Senator Rick Scott in response to his newly unveiled GOP agenda heading into the midterms, warning if Republicans retake control of the Senate, it will lead to tax increases on millions of Americans. On Tuesday, Scott, the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which is...
Comments / 0