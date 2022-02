Thomas Tuchel has insisted Romelu Lukaku’s struggles are no laughing matter, pledging Chelsea’s full protection for the Belgian striker.Lukaku had just seven touches of the ball in Saturday’s 1-0 Premier League win at Crystal Palace in another testing outing for the Blues.The £98million club-record signing’s battle to find his Stamford Bridge niche looks likely to rumble on, leaving boss Tuchel quick to leap to his defence.“Well, now we have to deal with it, the data is out there and speaks a certain language,” said Tuchel.“He was not much involved in our game and it’s sometimes like this with strikers.“If they...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO