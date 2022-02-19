ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, NY

Cummings scores 18 to carry Colgate past Boston U. 72-53

By The Associated Press
HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Nelly Cummings had 18 points as Colgate stretched its winning streak to nine games, beating Boston University 72-53 on Saturday. Jack Ferguson had 15 points and...

Tribune-Review

A-K Valley WPIAL basketball playoff preview capsules: Games of Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022

5-Highlands (17-6) at 4-Penn Hills (18-4) Winner plays: 8-Hampton (13-10) at 1-Laurel Highlands (22-0) Monday in semifinals (site and time TBD) Layup lines: Highlands is coming off a dominating 76-40 victory over Albert Gallatin in the first round Monday. Jimmy Kunst scored 24 points and surpassed 1,000 for his career. Bradyn Foster (16), Cam Reigard (11) and Carter Leri (10) also scored in double figures. The Golden Rams have won five of their past six games, including three straight. … Penn Hills rolled to a 72-57 victory over Chartiers Valley in the first round. Noah Barren had 19 points for the Indians, and Daemar Kelly (14), George Mitchell (13) and Julian Dugger (10) also contributed on the scoresheet. … The winner will be guaranteed a trip to the PIAA playoffs. The loser will have to rely on the WPIAL’s follow-the-leader format. The top seven teams advance in Class 5A.
