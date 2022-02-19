Summerfest Organizers Scale Back COVID Precautions
By The Associated Press
Billboard
4 days ago
Organizers of Milwaukee’s Summerfest music celebration are planning to scale back COVID-19 precautions this year. WTMJ-AM reported that festival organizers announced Wednesday (Feb. 16) that guests won’t need to wear masks, show proof of a...
Coachella and Stagecoach are walking back all their COVID-19 restrictions ahead of this year's festivals. After saying in the fall that proof of vaccination or a negative test would be required for entry, both music fests will now not call for either, nor will masks be mandated. Stagecoach, the outdoor...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another type of the Omicron variant has been detected in Minnesota, and health officials are tracking it.
The subvariant, called Omicron BA.2, was detected in 55 of the more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. The Minnesota Department of Health says that the BA.2 variant has made up 0.5% of total Omicron cases in Minnesota to date. The majority of Omicron cases in Minnesota have been of the BA.1 variant, which was first detected in South Africa last year.
According to the Met Council’s wastewater data, the new subvariant began being noticed in the Twin Cities early last month.
Omicron BA.2 has seen detected widely in Europe and Asia, accounting for perhaps a third of global COVID-19 cases currently. However, it has not been widely detected in the United States.
Scientists have expressed concern that the new subvariant, which is believed to be more contagious than the first, could lengthen the lifespan of the Omicron surge, perhaps delaying the lifting of restrictions for governments and businesses.
So far, studies have not shown the subvariant to be more deadly that the original.
