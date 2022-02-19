ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Statewide positivity rate below 2%, Feb. 19 update

By Richard Roman
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vWtRg_0eJcH9Yd00

NEW YORK ( NEWS10 ) — On Saturday, February 19, the statewide positivity rate of COVID-19 infections stands at 1.72% – below 2% for the first time since the Omicron variant of concern – since October 23. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Friday is 3,050.

Tracking COVID cases by county

Health Officials said, statewide there have been 36 COVID deaths reported since Friday. The total amount of deaths reported through the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) since the onset of the pandemic is now 54,412. Health Officials said total COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide since Friday are at 2,745 – lowest since November 27, as we continued to see a decline of COVID-19 positive rates and hospitalizations across all regions.

HERDS is a New York State Department of Health data source that collects and confirmed daily deaths data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities. HERD said the total number of deaths reported by healthcare facilities still stands at 68,628, this in addition to a total of deaths reported to and complied by the CDC statewide.

Tracking COVID vaccinations in the Capital Region


This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 36,699,053
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 29,087
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 262,473
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.1%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Thursday, February 17, 2022 Friday, February 18, 2022
Capital Region 24.48 22.99 23.33
Central New York 33.93 33.34 30.76
Finger Lakes 19.42 18.45 17.30
Long Island 14.96 14.25 13.28
Mid-Hudson 15.02 15.36 15.02
Mohawk Valley 28.55 27.20 25.99
New York City 13.28 14.39 13.70
North Country 43.92 40.51 37.34
Southern Tier 33.85 31.91 30.40
Western New York 19.44 19.26 18.10
Statewide 17.69 17.75 16.89

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Thursday, February 17, 2022 Friday, February 18, 2022
Capital Region 4.42% 4.22% 4.26%
Central New York 6.15% 6.37% 5.88%
Finger Lakes 4.51% 4.25% 3.97%
Long Island 2.81% 2.66% 2.50%
Mid-Hudson 2.69% 2.71% 2.61%
Mohawk Valley 4.59% 4.75% 4.66%
New York City 1.41% 1.52% 1.43%
North Country 7.50% 7.53% 7.12%
Southern Tier 4.11% 3.78% 3.63%
Western New York 5.10% 4.98% 4.66%
Statewide 2.50% 2.50% 2.36%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Thursday, February 17, 2022 Friday, February 18, 2022
Bronx 1.16% 1.37% 1.35%
Kings 1.38% 1.40% 1.30%
New York 1.38% 1.72% 1.61%
Queens 1.58% 1.53% 1.42%
Richmond 1.89% 1.77% 1.70%

As of Friday, February 18 3,050 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,884,161. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County New Positive
Albany 74
Allegany 14
Broome 58
Cattaraugus 10
Cayuga 20
Chautauqua 28
Chemung 27
Chenango 12
Clinton 32
Columbia 12
Cortland 8
Delaware 7
Dutchess 39
Erie 140
Essex 9
Franklin 22
Fulton 9
Genesee 12
Greene 2
Hamilton 2
Herkimer 23
Jefferson 31
Lewis 8
Livingston 12
Madison 24
Monroe 102
Montgomery 24
Nassau 165
Niagara 27
NYC 964
Oneida 49
Onondaga 120
Ontario 24
Orange 70
Orleans 3
Oswego 53
Otsego 19
Putnam 23
Rensselaer 95
Rockland 41
Saratoga 58
Schenectady 39
Schoharie 9
Schuyler 3
Seneca 5
St. Lawrence 50
Steuben 31
Suffolk 143
Sullivan 21
Tioga 11
Tompkins 25
Ulster 41
Warren 16
Washington 11
Wayne 17
Westchester 140
Wyoming 9
Yates 7

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region 157 90 57.3% 67 42.7%
Central New York 117 76 65.0% 41 35.0%
Finger Lakes 348 159 45.7% 189 54.3%
Long Island 429 203 47.3% 226 52.7%
Mid-Hudson 229 97 42.4% 132 57.6%
Mohawk Valley 59 41 69.5% 18 30.5%
New York City 1,025 423 41.3% 602 58.7%
North Country 70 34 48.6% 36 51.4%
Southern Tier 100 53 53.0% 47 47.0%
Western New York 211 110 52.1% 101 47.9%
Statewide 2,745 1,286 46.8% 1,459 53.2%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

As of Friday, February 18, 39 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,412. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

New Death Breakdown by county
County New Deaths
Allegany 1
Bronx 4
Chautauqua 1
Erie 2
Fulton 1
Kings 7
Lewis 1
Monroe 2
Nassau 2
New York 3
Oneida 1
Onondaga 1
Queens 5
Richmond 1
Rockland 1
St. Lawrence 1
Suffolk 3
Westchester 2
