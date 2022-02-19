ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

How to watch Bowling Green vs. Ball State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrent Records: Ball State 11-14; Bowling Green 12-14 The Bowling Green Falcons and the Ball State Cardinals will face off in a Mid-American clash at 5 p.m. ET Feb. 19 at Stroh Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGRZ TV

Buffalo's Mballa named MAC co-player of the week

BUFFALO, N.Y. — University at Buffalo men's basketball's Josh Mballa was named the Mid-American Conference's co-player of the week. Mballa has helped lead the way on the Bulls' six-game win streak. He averaged a double-double over three games last week with nearly 20 points and 11 rebounds per game while shooting 55 percent from the floor.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Changes Coming To Monday Night Football: NFL Fans React

Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green, OH
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Basketball
City
Buffalo, OH
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Bowling Green, OH
State
Ohio State
Bowling Green, OH
College Basketball
Bowling Green, OH
Sports
Bowling Green, OH
College Sports
Bowling Green, OH
Basketball
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Player Announces Retirement From NFL After Eight Seasons

An NFL player who has appeared in two Super Bowls is calling it a career. This week, Ricardo Allen, who played for the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals announced his retirement from the NFL after eight seasons. This comes a week after he played in Super Bowl LVI with the Bengals.
NFL
The Spun

Pro Football Focus Has ‘Blockbuster’ Aaron Rodgers Trade Offer

When it comes to potential Aaron Rodgers trades, the Denver Broncos have been mentioned most frequently as the team to watch. On Monday, Pro Football Focus published a “blockbuster” trade proposal between Denver and Green Bay, with Rodgers as the focal point. In exchange for the back-to-back league MVP, the Broncos would have to surrender four total draft picks: 2022 and 2023 first-rounders, a 2022 second-rounder and a 2023 third-rounder.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ball State#Ncaab#The Ball State Cardinals#Mid American#The Buffalo Bulls#Stroh Center#Cbs Sports App Ticket
247Sports

Live Game Thread: Hurricanes basketball at Pittsburgh

View live updates and discuss the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Pittsburgh Panthers at the Petersen Events Center on Tuesday (8:00 p.m., ACCN). Miami (19-8, 11-5 ACC, No. 66 Kenpom) is looking to bounce back following a 74-71 loss to Virginia on Saturday, stay in the top four in the ACC and continue to build on their NCAA Tournament resume. ... The latest bracketology projections has Miami as a 10-seed, last four bye (ESPN), 11-seed (CBS Sports) and 10-seed (EvanMiya.com). ... Pittsburgh (11-17, 6-11, No. 168 Kenpom) is coming off a 68-62 loss to Georgia Tech, but like Miami, has won three of four. ... Miami enters the game fourth in the ACC while Pittsburgh is tied for 10th. ... Miami has the best road record in the ACC at 7-2 after going 5-26 in the previous three years. ... Miami is searching for its first 20-win season since going 22-10 in 2017-18. ... Miami enters the game 19th out of 358 teams in adjusted offensive efficiency (114.3) and 160th in adjusted defensive efficiency (102.9), 2nd and 9th in conference games, while Pittsburgh is 216th nationally in offense (108.7) and 133rd in defense (98.3), 12th and 10th in conference games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

How to watch Syracuse men's basketball at Notre Dame: TV, live stream info

Syracuse men's basketball will look to add a marquee win to its resume when it hits the road to face Notre Dame on Wednesday. Tipoff in Purcell Pavilion is set for 7 p.m. The Orange (15-12, 9-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won six of its last seven outings, most recently eking out a 74-73 overtime win against Georgia Tech on Monday. SU is heading into its third contest in a stretch of five games in 10 days.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Tribune-Review

A-K Valley WPIAL basketball playoff preview capsules: Games of Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022

5-Highlands (17-6) at 4-Penn Hills (18-4) Winner plays: 8-Hampton (13-10) at 1-Laurel Highlands (22-0) Monday in semifinals (site and time TBD) Layup lines: Highlands is coming off a dominating 76-40 victory over Albert Gallatin in the first round Monday. Jimmy Kunst scored 24 points and surpassed 1,000 for his career. Bradyn Foster (16), Cam Reigard (11) and Carter Leri (10) also scored in double figures. The Golden Rams have won five of their past six games, including three straight. … Penn Hills rolled to a 72-57 victory over Chartiers Valley in the first round. Noah Barren had 19 points for the Indians, and Daemar Kelly (14), George Mitchell (13) and Julian Dugger (10) also contributed on the scoresheet. … The winner will be guaranteed a trip to the PIAA playoffs. The loser will have to rely on the WPIAL’s follow-the-leader format. The top seven teams advance in Class 5A.
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Sports

Michigan vs. Wisconsin fight: Wolverines coach Juwan Howard suspended five games for brawl, per reports

Michigan coach Juwan Howard will receive a five-game suspension Monday for his role in a postgame scuffle after the Wolverines' loss at Wisconsin on Sunday, according to Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel. Howard struck Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft after a tense exchange with Badgers' coach Greg Gard in the handshake line after the game. The suspension will keep him off the sidelines for the remainder of the regular season.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Sports

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Expects to play Friday

Brogdon (Achilles) said Wednesday that he expects to play in Friday's matchup against Oklahoma City, James Boyd of The Indianapolis Star reports. Brogdon missed significant time prior to the All-Star break and has appeared in just three games since Dec. 15. However, he participated in practice Wednesday and said afterward that he'd be able to suit up if the team's matchup against the Thunder was held Wednesday. While the Pacers will presumably see how Brogdon fares in the coming days before officially determining his status for Friday's game, he's trending in the right direction ahead of the second half of the season.
NBA
AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse vs Georgia Tech

Matchup: Syracuse (14-12, 8-7) vs Georgia Tech (11-15, 4-11) Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Monday, February 21st. Television: RSN (YES Network Locally) - Check Affiliates HERE. Stream: Watch ESPN or FOX Sports Live. Broadcast Team: Tom Werme, Mike Gminski. Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App.
SYRACUSE, NY
theScore

CBB midweek betting preview: Oregon to cover another big game

The midweek slate of college hoops brings a whole new opportunity for wins, which we've had a lot of lately after a 4-0-2 mark to start the week with our best bets. We take a look at three power conference games and three mid-major tilts worth throwing some money on as the regular season begins its descent.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WGRZ TV

NCAA MBB: Bulls and Bonnies extend win streaks

OXFORD, Ohio - Josh Mballa had 23 points and 17 rebounds as Buffalo stretched its win streak to seven games, narrowly beating Miami (Ohio) 86-84. Mekhi Lairy led the RedHawks on Tuesday night with 22 points. Mballa started the week strong after being named the MAC Co-Player of the Week...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Kicker On Tuesday Afternoon

The New Orleans Saints are making yet another change at kicker. On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN’s Field Yates announced that Brett Maher has been placed on waivers. This past season, New Orleans used four different kickers. At first, Aldrick Rosas was the starter for the Saints. He then lost the job to Cody Parkey.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy