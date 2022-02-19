How to watch Bowling Green vs. Ball State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

View live updates and discuss the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Pittsburgh Panthers at the Petersen Events Center on Tuesday (8:00 p.m., ACCN). Miami (19-8, 11-5 ACC, No. 66 Kenpom) is looking to bounce back following a 74-71 loss to Virginia on Saturday, stay in the top four in the ACC and continue to build on their NCAA Tournament resume. ... The latest bracketology projections has Miami as a 10-seed, last four bye (ESPN), 11-seed (CBS Sports) and 10-seed (EvanMiya.com). ... Pittsburgh (11-17, 6-11, No. 168 Kenpom) is coming off a 68-62 loss to Georgia Tech, but like Miami, has won three of four. ... Miami enters the game fourth in the ACC while Pittsburgh is tied for 10th. ... Miami has the best road record in the ACC at 7-2 after going 5-26 in the previous three years. ... Miami is searching for its first 20-win season since going 22-10 in 2017-18. ... Miami enters the game 19th out of 358 teams in adjusted offensive efficiency (114.3) and 160th in adjusted defensive efficiency (102.9), 2nd and 9th in conference games, while Pittsburgh is 216th nationally in offense (108.7) and 133rd in defense (98.3), 12th and 10th in conference games.

