Manhattan, NY

Suspect punches 76-year-old woman from behind on Midtown street: NYPD

By Sarah Vasile
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — An attack in broad daylight Friday left a 76-year-old woman with injuries to the back of her head, police said Saturday.

The victim was walking along West 57th Street about 11:50 a.m. when a stranger approached her and punched her in the back of the head. Police said the attacker fled westbound after the assault.

Police said the victim refused medical attention for the pain and swelling she sustained from the attack. No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Comments / 47

Harvey Nortan
4d ago

This is what happens when uncivilized black Baboons are released from the Jungle on the streets!

Reply(2)
29
Charles Mann
3d ago

Segregation and white flight had nothing to do with racism but self preservation. See 👆

Reply
6
Diff
3d ago

What color was the woman? Media loves to inject race only when it fits their narrative.

Reply
4
 

