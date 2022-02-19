Suspect punches 76-year-old woman from behind on Midtown street: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — An attack in broad daylight Friday left a 76-year-old woman with injuries to the back of her head, police said Saturday.

The victim was walking along West 57th Street about 11:50 a.m. when a stranger approached her and punched her in the back of the head. Police said the attacker fled westbound after the assault.

Police said the victim refused medical attention for the pain and swelling she sustained from the attack. No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

