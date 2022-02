With the 2021 NFL season over and the COVID-19 pandemic receding, the NFL is about to begin its most normal offseason since 2019. Most important to players, it means that after a one-year dip in the salary cap because of the reduced revenue from the largely fan-less 2020 season, the salary cap -- and the franchise tag numbers -- are roaring back. After sitting at $182.5 million in 2021, the salary cap is expected to leap to $208.2 million in 2022, an improvement of nearly $26 million per team. The franchise tag numbers, which were also driven down, will bounce back, too. There is no quarterback who is likely to be tagged this year, but if there was, they would be tagged with a price tag of nearly $28.6 million, according to Over The Cap.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO