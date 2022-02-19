TD Garden set to lift proof of COVID-19 vaccination requirement on Monday

TD Garden Boston. Home of the Boston Bruins and Celtics.

BOSTON — The TD Garden announced Saturday afternoon they will follow behind the City of Boston and end its proof of COVID-19 vaccination requirement on Monday. The mask mandate, requiring all guests 2-years-old and over to wear a face mask unless eating or drinking, will remain in effect.

However, the proof of vaccination requirement for guests 12 & over remains in effect for this weekend’s shows.

Mayor Wu announced Friday that the City’s “B Together” policy, which requires patrons and staff of certain indoor spaces to show proof of vaccination will be lifted effective immediately, due to the COVID-19 data. Masks will still be required, however in indoor settings.

