Helicopter crashes near Miami Beach swimmers, video shows

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A helicopter crashed at Miami Beach on Saturday just feet from stunned swimmers, video shared by the Miami Beach Police Department shows.

The video shows dozens of swimmers in the water and packed beaches as the black helicopter drops into the ocean just off the shore.

Two occupants of the helicopter were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition while no other injuries were reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement to United Press International that three people were on board the Robinson R44 helicopter before the crash.

The FAA will be investigating the crash with the National Transportation Safety Board, which will be leading the investigation. The cause for the crash has not yet been determined.

It was not immediately clear to whom the helicopter belonged, and the names of the victims were not released.

Officials said that the Miami Beach police and fire departments responded to the scene and have closed the beach along two city blocks.