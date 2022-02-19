ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helicopter crashes near Miami Beach swimmers, video shows

By Adam Schrader
UPI News
 4 days ago
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A helicopter crashed at Miami Beach on Saturday just feet from stunned swimmers, video shared by the Miami Beach Police Department shows.

The video shows dozens of swimmers in the water and packed beaches as the black helicopter drops into the ocean just off the shore.

Two occupants of the helicopter were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition while no other injuries were reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement to United Press International that three people were on board the Robinson R44 helicopter before the crash.

The FAA will be investigating the crash with the National Transportation Safety Board, which will be leading the investigation. The cause for the crash has not yet been determined.

It was not immediately clear to whom the helicopter belonged, and the names of the victims were not released.

Officials said that the Miami Beach police and fire departments responded to the scene and have closed the beach along two city blocks.

UPI News

Four dead after military-contracted helicopter crashes in Hawaii

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Navy officials in Hawaii confirmed four people were killed Tuesday in a helicopter crash near the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Kekaha. Emergency response personnel with the U.S. naval facility in Barking Sands on the Hawaiian island of Kauai responded to the crash of the military-contracted civilian aircraft shortly after 10 a.m., Pacific Missile Range Facility told UPI in a statement.
KEKAHA, HI
UPI News

Large hammerhead shark approaches paddleboarders in Florida

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A videographer using a camera drone on a Florida beach captured footage of a massive hammerhead shark that paid a visit to a group of paddleboarders. Evan Parness said he was flying his drone over the water in Palm Beach and taking video of paddleboarders when he spotted the large shark curiously approaching the group of people.
FLORIDA STATE
UPI News

UPI News

