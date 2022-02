One of the best ways to stay safe when driving any vehicle is to make sure that you’re driving something that is fully equipped with all of the essential safety features. This becomes especially true when you’re driving something large, like a big pickup truck or SUV. Yet Consumer Reports says that pickup trucks are less likely than other vehicles to have those essential safety features. Yet one automaker makes this a priority: Nissan. The 2022 Nissan Titan and 2022 Nissan Titan XD come standard with all three essential safety features.

