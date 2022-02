It's been nearly two years since Animal Crossing: New Horizons released on Nintendo Switch, and fans are still coming up with incredible island creations. Reddit user HPfan94 is no exception, sharing a breathtaking house based on Hogwarts, from the Harry Potter franchise. The main room of the house is designed to look like the Gryffindor Common Room, and the other five are based on different areas from Hogwarts, including potions class, transfiguration, and more. Shockingly enough, HPfan94 says that they only spent about four days in total making the house (using a bit of time travel). This does not count the previous time they spent upgrading the house and unlocking the items used.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO