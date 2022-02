JUPITER, Fla. - Around 11 a.m. Monday, Parker and Scott Cain walked along each gate at Roger Dean Stadium, searching for signs of life. They have done this every week since arriving in Florida from Buena Vista, Colo., for the winter Dec. 1. But now, even with collective bargaining talks moved to the ballpark for the foreseeable future - even with MLB officials and the players union arriving in two hours - very little had changed.

