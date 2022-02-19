ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

A split-screen moment for the Ukraine crisis, with hard and soft power on display

By Nathan Hodge
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Ukraine crisis had a split-screen moment on Saturday, as the Kremlin put on a display of hard power and the Ukrainian president staged a charm...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 9

Kirkwood Jones
3d ago

Lies, Lies , saber Rattling, and more lies . I believe The pic in the article is from the Video meeting between Putin and Biden a few day ago.. This administration is picking up where the Obama administration left off . Supporting REAL NAZIS !!!!! We have no business being involved in The Ukrainian Civil War or goading Russia into a war.

Reply
3
Related
The New Yorker

What Putin Is Really After in Ukraine

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Listen and subscribe: Apple | Spotify | Google | Wherever You Listen. Sign up to receive our weekly newsletter of the best New Yorker podcasts. Since last summer, Russia has been heavily building up its military forces...
POLITICS
TIME

Rand Paul Almost Killed a Senate Rebuke of Russia. Here’s Why That Matters

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox. For months, senior Senators had traded proposals back and forth, mostly in private and with a quiet assumption that they could agree on a unified response should Russia invade Ukraine. After all, American solidarity with the West had pulled the world through the post-World War II era and kept a relative peace in the years since the former Soviet days. The ghosts of Ike , JFK and even Ronnie weren’t that far gone.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Christiane Amanpour
NBC News

Why does Russia want to invade Ukraine now?

NBC News’ Jose-Diaz Balart breaks down the meaning of the potential Russian invasion and why President Vladimir Putin has chosen now to invade Ukraine. Experts say this war could be the biggest conflict in Europe since WWII.Feb. 12, 2022.
POLITICS
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Power#Government Of Ukraine#Nuclear Deterrence#Kremlin#Ukrainian#Russians#Belarusian#Sputnik Kremlin Pool Ap#Nato
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Reuters

UK says Putin's commitments to Macron are a welcome sign on Ukraine

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's commitments to French President Emmanuel Macron were a welcome sign that the Kremlin chief may be still willing to engage in a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis. Johnson spoke to Macron...
POLITICS
The Independent

Family Guy scene goes viral for predicting ‘Putin’s Ukraine strategy’ amid rising Russia tensions

Family Guy fans are highlighting a scene that seemed to predict the current news involving Vladimir Putin.The Russian leader is being accused of failing to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine despite saying Russia would do so.This situation seems to be encapsulated quite well in a viral Family Guy clip from season eight episode “Spies Reminiscent of Us”.A sequence in the 2009 episode shows the Russian leader terrifying those around him by brandishing different weapons in an aggressive manner. However, to the relief of everyone, he then proceeds to use them as handy accessories.At one stage, he gets out a machine gun,...
WORLD
NPR

Opinion: It's time we turn the tables on Putin

Brett Bruen was a U.S. diplomat for 12 years and served as director of global engagement in the Obama White House. He now teaches crisis communications at Georgetown University and runs Global Situation Room, a public affairs firm. When is the crisis in Ukraine going to end? According to the...
POTUS
CNN

CNN

893K+
Followers
134K+
Post
713M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy