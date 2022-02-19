ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
99-year-old Michigan woman celebrates upcoming milestone with her third tattoo

By Joseph Wilkinson, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

She’s leaving her mark.

A Michigan woman turning 100 in two weeks gave herself an unconventional early birthday present: her third tattoo.

Gloria Weberg, a resident of St. Joseph, now has “NY NY 1922″ inked on her left arm to represent the place and year of her birth.

Weberg turns 100 on March 2 and started the tattoo tradition on her 80th birthday. That year, she got a goddess representing Mother Earth on her left arm. On her 90th birthday, she added seven stars for her children.

“My secret is being active,” Weberg said of her longevity. “To be aware of what’s going on in the world in every way, from what my children were doing, their education, how important that was to me.”

And she’s already thinking of ideas for her 110th birthday.

“Probably something like, ‘Are you still here?’ or ‘I’m still here.’”

