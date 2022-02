Alabama played great basketball early in Saturday's game at Kentucky thanks to an avalanche of 3-pointers, but that all fell apart in a 90-81 loss to the short-handed Wildcats, who played without starting guards TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler. Even without any true point guards available, Kentucky sliced and diced Alabama's defense without issue. The Crimson Tide ranked as one of the nation's top defensive teams last season before regressing this year, and coach Nate Oats said Monday ahead of Alabama's upcoming game at Vanderbilt that he will bench players who do not play defense.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO