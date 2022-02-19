ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breadmaking was no fad for this Madison man: How Mo Cheeks raised $20,000+ (& counting) through his pandemic pastime

By Christina Lorey
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CGKRM_0eJcEJpv00

MADISON, Wis.– A pandemic pastime with purpose .

That’s the best way to describe Mo Cheeks’ breadmaking side hustle, ‘Bread & Justice.’ Born during the height of the pandemic and social justice protests, the former Madison City Councilman started baking as a way to cope with his anxiety and appetite for change.

Twice a week, Cheeks wakes up in the middle of the night to start baking a couple dozen loaves of flavor-rich sourdough for his growing customer base.

“One of the coolest parts of Bread & Justice is the community,” Cheeks told News 3. “It’s a good reminder that we’re all in this together.”

Selling for $8/loaf, Cheeks donates every penny to a different social justice organization each month. Last February, he donated more than $2,500 to Madison’s Center for Black Excellence and Culture. In April, he gave more than $3,000 to the NAACP. This month’s sales will benefit the Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness .

Click here for Bread & Justice’s full 2021 Giving Report.

Now two years in, Cheeks has baked more than 1,500 loaves for 300 customers and was recently named the ‘Bread Hero of the Midwest’ at the World Bread Awards.

Still, he remains just as humble, hardworking, and selfless as the day he started his pandemic pastime.

“I’m proud of this little community I’ve created for people who care about local ingredients and social justice,” Cheeks said. “There’s a home for us. There’s a community for people with these overlapping passions.”

Click here to follow @bakingmo on Instagram , or sign up for his email list on Cheek’s website, breadandjustice.org .

News 3 first profiled Cheeks last January, as his side hustle took off. Click here to read our initial story.

