The Front Page Podcast: Flowerland; UGA Student on Jeopardy!

Metro Atlanta — If you’ve been following the Jeopardy National College Tournament, there’s a good chance you’ve noticed a big metro Atlanta representation. On Tuesday night, Kennesaw State student Raymond Goslow advanced after a successful match. On Wednesday night, it was Spelman College’s turn as Claire...
KENNESAW, Ga. — A student from Kennesaw State University has given yet another impressive performance on the ‘Jeopardy! National College Championship’ to earn his way into the Finals. In Thursday night’s semi-finals episode on Channel 2, KSU Senior Raymond Goslow earned $20,779 to beat out opponents from...
Vanderbilt University will be well represented during the Jeopardy! National College Championship, thanks to student Sam Blum. Blum, a senior majoring in Engineering Science, will represent both his Aventura, Florida, hometown and his college town of Nashville during the longtime fan-favorite quiz show tournament, FOX 17 reports. He is one of 36 college students competing in the championship for the $250,000 grand prize.
Kaden Lee already has their hands full as a junior studying aeronautics and astronautics at the University of Washington. But as a contestant on the “Jeopardy! National College Championship,” Lee had to cram on subjects such as geography, literature, U.S. presidents, art history and much more. Lee is...
Atlanta, GA – The city of Atlanta, Georgia, has kept a firm grip on Hip Hop culture since artists such as Ludacris, Jeezy, Lil Jon and more began exploding onto the scene over 20 years ago. Today, the city continues to be the Hip Hop capital and pumps out talent daily, but it seems like one of its newest rising stars is stirring the pot.
ATHENS, Ga. — When you hear the word 'influencer,' you might picture kids wasting hours upon hours on social media. But for many, it has become a full time career. 11Alive caught up with 19-year-old Leon Ondieki as he was filming a TikTok on University of Georgia's campus between his classes.
We knew all along that The Young and the Restless’ Ashland was no saint. You don’t get a nickname like the Locke Ness Monster by playing fair and square. But we — along with a legion of “Ashtoria” fans — bought hook, line and sinker his love for Victoria. So the bombshell that was dropped in the February 23 episode gave us pause.
AUSTIN, Texas — Senior finance and economic major at the University of Texas at Austin Jaskaran Singh is set to appear on "Jeopardy!" during the show's semifinals of its national college championship. The 22-year-old from Plano said he first applied to be on the popular trivia game show when...
