The Front Page Podcast: Flowerland; UGA Student on Jeopardy!

By MIDORI A. JENKINS
Red and Black
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week we will discuss our February 11th issue. First, we...

Vanderbilt Student To Make His 'Jeopardy!' Debut: How To Watch

Vanderbilt University will be well represented during the Jeopardy! National College Championship, thanks to student Sam Blum. Blum, a senior majoring in Engineering Science, will represent both his Aventura, Florida, hometown and his college town of Nashville during the longtime fan-favorite quiz show tournament, FOX 17 reports. He is one of 36 college students competing in the championship for the $250,000 grand prize.
AVENTURA, FL
UGA student pays off entire tuition thanks to TikTok

ATHENS, Ga. — When you hear the word 'influencer,' you might picture kids wasting hours upon hours on social media. But for many, it has become a full time career. 11Alive caught up with 19-year-old Leon Ondieki as he was filming a TikTok on University of Georgia's campus between his classes.
Young & Restless Sends an Upsetting Message to ‘Ashtoria’ Fans

We knew all along that The Young and the Restless’ Ashland was no saint. You don’t get a nickname like the Locke Ness Monster by playing fair and square. But we — along with a legion of “Ashtoria” fans — bought hook, line and sinker his love for Victoria. So the bombshell that was dropped in the February 23 episode gave us pause.
