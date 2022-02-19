ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Dangerous dog on the loose in Cornwall

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ee5V8_0eJcDzVI00

The public are being warned to be vigilant with a dangerous dog on the loose.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers are searching areas of Bodmin Moor in Cornwall after receiving reports of the dog on the loose.

The public are being warned not to approach the seven-year-old German shepherd mixed breed dog, which broke free from its lead at around 6.45pm on Saturday.

Police received a call 7.45pm and are currently searching the area of Rough Tor, near St Breward, where the dog was last seen by its owner.

“Officers have been deployed to patrol the area by car in efforts to locate the dog,” a force spokesman said.

“The dog is known to be aggressive towards people and livestock and is highly likely to attack if approached.

“Police are asking the public not to approach the dog, but to notify police immediately by calling 999.”

